Rowdy Goldman Sachs Partner Is Losing His Condo To The New Knicks Star Forward

Party animal and recent divorcee, Goldman Sachs’ Richard Kimball Jr., unsurprisingly did not have the lease renewed on his 4,500-square-foot West Village penthouse after he spent too many nights bothering neighbours with his wild parties.Now the rowdy womanizer must watch as a new, supercool tenant moves into his old condo in January, while he relocates to another, unknown, location, and solidifies his reputation as the world’s worst neighbour.



The new tenant at 99 Jane Street is Knicks star, Amar’e Stoudemire, the New York Post reports.

And the Goldman Sachs partner and managing director’s reputation is going down in flames as stories about the summer he spent at his Hamptons rental this year, resurface. Angry neighbours called the cops on him twice and said he completely ruined their summer.

From the NY Post,

“He is certainly enjoying the life of a single man,” one sleep-deprived neighbour told Page Six. “There has been a series of wild pool parties… with a lot of young pretty girls. There’s loud music blasted out until the early hours, loud screaming and shouting and taxis coming in and out at all hours.”

“Another neighbour went round to get them to turn it down, and she came back saying there were a lot of topless girls around the pool with just two or three guys.

Hopefully Stoudemire is better behaved than his predecessor.

