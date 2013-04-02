Wall Street's Best Paid CEO Is Trying To Save The Panoramic View From His Sick Penthouse — Here's The Apartment

Julia La Roche
One York Street

Last week, it was reported that Jefferies CEO Richard Handler is trying to stop the construction of a Tribeca roof top deck that would block his panoramic views from his apartment. 

Handler, who was awarded $58 million, including his 2012 compensation and future incentives, filed a petition in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming the planned roof deck at 50 Varick Street would obstruct his river views from his penthouse at 1 York Street, according to DNAInfo. 

We were able to track down photos of Handler’s apartment and the views are jaw dropping. 

The One York Street building is located right at Tribeca and SoHo.

Source: Street Easy

The One York Street building is super swanky.

Source: Street Easy

The building has a swimming pool and a gym.

Source: Street Easy

There's also parking available at One York Street.

Source: Street Easy

Handler purchased the penthouse in May 2010 for $23.7 million, according to Bloomberg News.

Source: Bloomberg News

The penthouse is a 6,096 square foot duplex.

Source: Street Easy

It features 1,931 square feet of outdoor space.

Source: Street Easy

The apartment features an integrated speaker system, wet bar and media room.

Source: Bloomberg News

There are 15 rooms, including three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Source: Street Easy

And plenty of closet space.

Now let's look at Handler's views...

The floor plan for the lower level.

The floor plan for the upper level.

Now let's go on another house tour...

Late Billionaire Teddy Forstmann's Hamptons Compound Has Sold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.