Wall Street's Best Paid CEO Is Trying To Save The Panoramic View From His Sick Penthouse — Here's The Apartment

Last week, it was reported that Jefferies CEO Richard Handler is trying to stop the construction of a Tribeca roof top deck that would block his panoramic views from his apartment.



Handler, who was awarded $58 million, including his 2012 compensation and future incentives, filed a petition in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming the planned roof deck at 50 Varick Street would obstruct his river views from his penthouse at 1 York Street, according to DNAInfo.

We were able to track down photos of Handler’s apartment and the views are jaw dropping.

