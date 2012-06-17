Richard Haass: When Mubarak Goes Is When The Problem Really Begins

Richard Haass, President of the Council on Foreign Relations, spoke to the CBS Early Show this morning about the state of affairs in Egypt.



0:15 Mubarak would like to stay on, but he won’t be able to. The army is sending a signal, by not shooting people, that it doesn’t want to tie itself to Mubarak.

1:05 I think Mubarak gets that he can’t hang on. Question of when, not if.

1:30 Religious forces have had little to do with this. But as things unravel, the opportunity for groups like the Muslim Brotherhood to exploit the situation grow.

2:30 After Mubarak goes is when the problem really begins.

2:50 Jordan needs to watch. Oil rich kingdoms are probably safe. Arab television and the internet are a powerful social force.

