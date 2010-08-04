Lawyer Suggests Hedge Fund Manager Is Willing To Pay For Allegedly Throwing Keys In Valet's Face

Yes, that’s his mugshot

Remember the hedge fund manager who allegedly threw his keys in a valet’s face at the Ritz Carlton in Boston, Richard Grubman?This spring, he got into a fight in the Ritz parking lot and is now banned from the area surrounding the Ritz, but not the hotel itself (they want his business). Click here for a refresher.



The parking lot incidnet didn’t seem too serious, but Grubman is actually facing a good deal of punishment, says the Boston Herald:

Grubman faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from his alleged tantrum.

Those punishments seem extreme, but Grubman definitely might have been sued for something like harassment by the valet who took Grubman’s keys to the face.

So, to avoid something like that, his lawyer suggested in court today that Grubman is willing to just settle with the guy.

“We’ll be able to come up with a resolution pretrial,” Grubman’s lawyer said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.