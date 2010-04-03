Hedge Fund Manager Is Forbidden From Going Near The Ritz Carlton In Boston

Never again.

Yesterday we learned that a hedge fund manager had thrown his keys in the face of a parking valet that asked him to move his car.He had parked in a residential-only spot and apparently flipped out when the valet approached him and told him that he would have to move his car.



After throwing a hissy fit, he allegedly threw his car keys in the valet’s face and made him bleed. The police say he was also difficult when they tried to arrest him.

Now the Ritz Carlton is punishing him for his actions via a judge who decided that Richard Grubman is no longer allowed anywhere near the fancy hotel.

Boston’s 7 News reports part of the judge’s verdict:

A judge ordered 47-year-old Richard Grubman, Jr. To stay away from the Ritz-Carlton Hotel on the Boston Common.

Does the Ritz Carlton really want to lose the business of a presumably somewhat baller (the keys were to his silver 2007 BMW X5 SUV) hedge fund manager? We emailed the hotel’s PR to find out. Turns out, they won’t – Grubman is only banned from the residential area.

Ritz Carlton PR says: “We expect all of our guests to maintain a level of respect in their dealings with our ladies and gentlemen. It was not our decision, but the judges, and it involved The Residences, not the hotel, itself.”

The rest of his sentence will be decided in court later this month.

