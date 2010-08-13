Hedge Fund Manager Who Threw Keys At A Valet Is Retiring For Family Reasons

If only we had a better picture of him than his mugshot.

Now we have to stop joking about Richard Grubman, the hedge fund manager who was arrested for throwing keys at a valet’s face after the valet told Grubman he couldn’t park his car in a spot.He’s retiring from Highfields and the hedge fund business for family reasons, says AR Alpha.



Sadly, Grubman’s wife was just diagnosed with breast cancer.

As an homage to him as we retire from posting about one of our favourite hedge fund managers ever, here is a brief shout out to the glory day he spent on the site:

April 2, 2010: When an ex-Deutsche Bank trader recalled being fired by Grubman.

April 2, 2010: When a commenter recalled that Grubman was the guy who famously called Skilling an arsehole on a public conference call.

April 2, 2010: When he was banned and then un-banned from the Ritz Carlton parking lot, where he threw the keys.

And of course, the story that started it all >>>

