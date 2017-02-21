Richard Goyder is taking the chair at Woodside from his old boss

Richard Goyder. Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Richard Goyder, who just announced his retirement as CEO at Wesfarmers, is going to be the next chairman of energy giant Woodside Petroleum.

The current chair, Michael Chaney, himself a former head of Wesfarmers and now chairman, will step down at the close of the next Annual General Meeting in April 2018.

Chaney, who joined the board in 2005 and became chairman in 2007, says it’s fitting that such a prominent and respected Australian business leader should become the next chairman of Woodside.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve as Woodside’s chairman and to lead an exceptional board,” he says.

“Richard will bring a skill set that complements existing expertise and will take over as chairman at an exciting time for the company as we grow our portfolio in Australia and globally.”

Chaney was managing director of Wesfarmers from 1992 to 2005. He came back as chairman in 2015.

Goyder joined Wesfarmers in 1993 and was appointed managing director and CEO in July 2005. He will step down from that role in November 2017.

“I am delighted to be joining the Board of such a significant and successful Australian company and I look forward to working with (CEO) Peter Coleman, his management team and the board to continue to drive value for shareholders,” says Goyder.

