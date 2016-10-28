There is a heartbreaking Easter egg in the 'Gilmore Girls' trailer no one noticed

The INSIDER Summary:

• A line of dialogue pays tribute to Edward Hermann (Richard Gilmore).

• Many fans missed the tiny moment.

The “Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life” trailer from Netflix was chock full of tiny details fans may have missed.

But none were more touching than all the tributes to Edward Hermann, the actor who played Richard Gilmore during the series’ seven year run: Emily Gilmore made a huge portrait of him that covered a whole wall, an album Rory Gilmore gave him for his birthday was at the funeral, and there was even a portrait of Emily and Richard at their vow renewal ceremony during the “Gilmore Girls” 100th episode.

While fans have spotted these nods to the actor, there is one that many may have missed — a touching, hidden tribute to Hermann within the dialogue: “I was married for 50 years,” Emily Gilmore says in a voice over, “half of me is gone.”

If we’re right, the line is multilayered and a sleek reference to Hermann’s actual date of death.

Netflix Emily and Richard Gilmore in ‘Wedding Bell Blues.’

Though we’re not sure when the fictional Richard Gilmore will have died in the new revival series, it does appear that there is a funeral service in the trailer with Emily standing in front of a casket (though again we’re not sure if this is a flashback or not).

Netflix A scene from the forthcoming Netflix series.

However, if it is present day, the show is taking place in 2016 and Emily and Richard got married in 1964. If he passed away in 2016, that would mean they were married for 52 years, not 50 years like she says in the trailer.

But the line could be a nod to actor Hermann, who died in December of 2014 before the revival could happen. Going off of that date, Emily and Richard would have been married for exactly 50 years.

Netflix It’s one of many references to the actor throughout the series.

We’re not sure if this was intentional on showrunner Amy Sherman-Palladino’s part, but it is a beautiful way to honour his actual passing and could be a subtle nod to the actor.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming Netflix series again below.

