HOUSE OF THE DAY: Richard Gere Drops The Price On His Hamptons Mansion To $US56 Million

Richard Gere has dropped the price of his North Haven mansion in the Hamptons to $US56 million, Hamptons.com reports.

Gere first listed the 6.3-acre estate last summer in July for an outrageous $US65 million. At the time, we wondered if the 12-bedroom home was actually worth the stunning price-tag.

The property, known as Strongheart Manor, was built in 1902 and comes with two guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and a dock that looks out onto the water.

It’s been renovated and expanded to include twelve bedrooms and over 12,000 square feet of space. The home is currently listed through Sotheby’s International Realty, which recently added even more high-quality pictures of the mansion to beef up the listing.

The price cut could help Strongheart Manor sell — especially with the new Hamptons season on the horizon — but considering Gere bought the entire property originally for $US11.3 million (not including the cost of his subsequent renovation), $US56 million still seems awfully steep.

Welcome to Richard Gere's $US56 million Strongheart Manor.

It sits on over six acres of land and has covetable views of the ocean.

Inside, the home has over 12,000 square feet of space inside with six fireplaces.

Here's a look at one of the guest bedrooms with views of the ocean.

There's also two additional guesthouses on the property if you feel cramped. The home has 12 bedrooms in total.

And there are lots of rooms for guests to relax and unwind.

Not to mention a gorgeous kitchen with central island and high-tech kitchen appliances.

You can lounge in the vast sunroom which looks out toward the water.

And let's not forget about the gorgeous patio and backyard.

There's even an outdoor fireplace pavilion for entertaining guests.

Where the property's name is engraved in the stone.

The property has its own private dock (with covered porch).

In total, the home has 300 feet of waterfront property.

Even on a rainy day, the estate is still picturesque.

The backyard is huge and private, with tall trees to keep out any prying eyes.

Plus the backyard is the perfect place to watch the sunset each evening.

