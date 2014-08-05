HOUSE OF THE DAY: Richard Gere Drops The Price On His Hamptons Mansion To $US48 Million

Richard Gere Hamptons Mansion $US65 millionSotheby’s International Realty

Richard Gere is having difficulty unloading his North Haven mansion: The actor recently dropped the price on the Hamptons property to $US47.5 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.

Gere first listed the 6.3-acre estate in July 2013 for an outrageous $US65 million. The price was later lowered to $US56 million.

It’s now listed with Douglas Elliman.

The property, known as Strongheart Manor, was built in 1902 and comes with two guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and a dock that looks out onto the water. It’s been renovated and expanded to include 12 bedrooms and over 12,000 square feet of space.

Welcome to Richard Gere's $US56 million Strongheart Manor.

It sits on over six acres of land and has covetable views of the bay.

Inside, the home has over 12,000 square feet of space inside with six fireplaces.

Here's a look at one of the guest bedrooms with views of the ocean.

There are also two additional guesthouses on the property. The home has 12 bedrooms in total.

And there are lots of rooms for guests to relax and unwind.

Not to mention a gorgeous kitchen with central island and high-tech kitchen appliances.

You can lounge in the vast sunroom which looks out toward the water.

And let's not forget about the gorgeous patio and backyard.

There's even an outdoor fireplace pavilion for entertaining guests.

Where the property's name is engraved in the stone.

The property has its own private dock (with covered porch).

In total, the home has 300 feet of waterfront space.

Even on a rainy day, the estate is still picturesque.

The backyard is huge and private, with tall trees to keep out any prying eyes.

Plus the backyard is the perfect place to watch the sunset each evening.

