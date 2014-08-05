HOUSE OF THE DAY: Richard Gere Drops The Price On His Hamptons Mansion To $US48 Million

Richard Gere is having difficulty unloading his North Haven mansion: The actor recently dropped the price on the Hamptons property to $US47.5 million, according to Curbed Hamptons.

Gere first listed the 6.3-acre estate in July 2013 for an outrageous $US65 million. The price was later lowered to $US56 million.

It’s now listed with Douglas Elliman.

The property, known as Strongheart Manor, was built in 1902 and comes with two guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and a dock that looks out onto the water. It’s been renovated and expanded to include 12 bedrooms and over 12,000 square feet of space.

