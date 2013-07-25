HOUSE OF THE DAY: Richard Gere Lists His Hamptons Mansion For An Insane $65 Million

Real estate blog Curbed Hamptons is reporting that Richard Gere has listed his North Haven home for a whopping $65 million.



The 6.3-acre estate, known as Strongheart Manor ,was built in 1902, and comes with two guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and a dock that looks out on the water.

It’s been renovated and expanded to include twelve bedrooms and over 12,000 square feet of space, and is currently available through Sotheby’s International Realty.

And though the home is nice, we can’t help but agree with Curbed Hamptons that the house is rather normal looking, and not worth the outrageous $65 million price tag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.