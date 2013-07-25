HOUSE OF THE DAY: Richard Gere Lists His Hamptons Mansion For An Insane $65 Million

Megan Willett
Richard Gere Hamptons Mansion $65 million

Real estate blog Curbed Hamptons is reporting that Richard Gere has listed his North Haven home for a whopping $65 million.

The 6.3-acre estate, known as Strongheart Manor ,was built in 1902, and comes with two guest houses, an outdoor fireplace pavilion, and a dock that looks out on the water.

It’s been renovated and expanded to include twelve bedrooms and over 12,000 square feet of space, and is currently available through Sotheby’s International Realty.

And though the home is nice, we can’t help but agree with Curbed Hamptons that the house is rather normal looking, and not worth the outrageous $65 million price tag.

Welcome to Richard Gere's $65 million Strongheart Manor.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

It has over 12,000 square feet of space inside with three fireplaces.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Here's a look at one of the guest bedrooms with views of the ocean. There's also two additional guesthouses if you feel cramped.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

You can relax in the vast sunroom which looks out toward the water.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

There's even an outdoor fireplace pavilion for entertaining guests.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

And let's not forget about the gorgeous patio and backyard.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

With a long swimming pool.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

And its very own dock (with covered porch).

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

In total, the home has 300 feet of waterfront property.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Which is perfect for watching the sunset each evening.

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

That's not the only multi-million estate on the market.

Shoe Tycoon Vince Camuto Is Selling His Incredible Hamptons Estate For $48 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.