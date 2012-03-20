Richard Gere Claims His Character In 'Pretty Woman' Contributed To The Financial Crisis

Photo: YouTube

Movie star Richard Gere told Woman’s Day the romantic comedy “Pretty Woman” was his “least favourite thing” because it glorified greedy Wall Streeters. [via DealBook]Gere, who is currently promoting post-financial crisis film “Arbitrage” co-starring Susan Sarandon, told the magazine his role in “Pretty Woman” as businessman Edward Lewis who falls for prostitute Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts) somehow influenced the financial crisis.



From Woman’s Day:

Richard adds, “People ask me about that movie, but I’ve forgotten it. That was a silly romantic comedy. This is a much more serious movie that has some real cause and effect.” Incredibly, the grumpy star also claims his Pretty Woman character Edward Lewis helped contribute to the global financial crisis, as he glorified greedy and selfish Wall Street types.

“It made those guys seem dashing, which was so wrong,” Richard explains. “Thankfully, today, we are all more sceptical of those guys.”

