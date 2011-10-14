A Horse Trainer Who Has Won $80 Million Gets A 10-Year Ban For Drugging Up His Horses

Photo: AP

One of the highest earning and most controversial trainers in horse racing, Richard Dutrow Jr., has been banned from New York racetracks for 10 years.The ruling will likely be honored in other states as well, according to the New York Times.



Dutrow was infamous for pushing the rules of the sport to their breaking points.

He consistently used controversial steroids, painkillers, and other drugs on his horses. As a result, he’s been hit with 70 violations in nine states over the last 15 years, reports the Times.

His horses have earned nearly $80 million in winnings.

In 2008, his horse Big Brown won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes before finishing last in the Belmont after going off a steroids cycle.

Owners have until Oct. 18 to remove their horses from Dutrow’s stables.

