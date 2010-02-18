Blackhorse's Richard Duncan: The US Must Keep Spending, Otherwise We'll Be Japan!

Photo: FT Video Grab

Richard Duncan has called on the U.S. to completely revamp its economy in a wide ranging interview with the FT.The author and partner at Blackhorse Asset Management says that the U.S. must not make the same mistakes as Japan in terms of spending stimulus funds.



He says that while there is no choice between keeping up spending and not, the spending must be done in a way to revamp the U.S. economy around bio-tech, energy, and and other high tech industries.

FT Alphaville cites how Duncan predicted the current crisis back in 2003 with his book The Dollar Crisis, and therefore shouldn’t be discounted on his views of renewed, efficient government spending.

