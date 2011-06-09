Listen To Richard Dreyfuss' Hilarious Theatrical Reading Of The iTunes licence Agreement

Photo: Blastr
At the request of CNet, famed actor Richard Dreyfuss recorded a reading of the iTunes end user licence agreement.The idea is novel on its own, but Dreyfuss kicks it up a few notches by using a variety of over-the-top theatrical accents.
Our favourite is the “licence effective until terminated” section, which he reads in a strict German accent, if you know what we mean.
Head over to CNet to check it out.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.