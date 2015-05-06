Richard Di Natale is the new Greens leader

Victorian Senator Richard Di Natale is the new leader of the Australian Greens.

He was elected unopposed following the surprise resignation of Christine Milne this morning.

Senators Larissa Waters and Scott Ludlam were also elected joint deputy leaders. Melbourne MP Adam Bandt has lost his position as deputy leader.

Di Natale was a doctor before getting into politics. He grew up in Melbourne and played representative AFL football for six years.

