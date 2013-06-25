Richard Dawkins Starred In A Really Freaky Video About Internet Memes

Evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins introduced this year’s Saatchi and Saatchi New Directors’ showcase in Cannes last week, an event that focused on the theme of memes.



The choice was fitting since Dawkins coined the word “meme” in 1976, long before the word was adapted for the Internet age.

Dawkins original meaning of the term meme — not far-off from its meaning today — was described in his book “The Selfish Gene,” where he refers to it as the cultural equivalent of DNA, or anything that is imitated or “spreads like a virus” around a culture through natural selection.

To kick off the event, the professor created an auto-tuned song about Internet memes, which concluded with him playing the the electronic clarinet. The video, of course, has all the ingredients to become its own Internet meme.

Watch below the trippy video below. (The song starts around 5-minute mark).



