Here's why memes are so much more than just funny internet photos -- straight from the man who coined the term

Today, the word “meme” is typically used to describe a funny photo with text that gets passed around online. But Richard Dawkins coined the term years before the World Wide Web even existed.
Dawkins is a distinguished evolutionary biologist and writer. He has authored several books, the most recent being “Brief Candle in the Dark: My Life in Science.”
