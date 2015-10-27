Here's why memes are so much more than just funny internet photos -- straight from the man who coined the term

Today, the word “meme” is typically used to describe a funny photo with text that gets passed around online. But Richard Dawkins coined the term years before the World Wide Web even existed.

Dawkins is a distinguished evolutionary biologist and writer. He has authored several books, the most recent being “Brief Candle in the Dark: My Life in Science.”

Produced by Alex Kuzoian and Arielle Berger

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.