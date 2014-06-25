3 Things You Can't Say In Your Hedge Fund Interview

Richard Chilton has been on Wall Street since 1978. In that time he’s built his hedge fund, Chilton Investment Company, into a firm with about $US4 billion assets under management.

To do that, he’s had to learn to sniff out who will make an excellent employee and who will not.

In a recent interview with Skiddy von Stade, the CEO of the finance career site OneWire, Chilton offered some invaluable tips for working at a hedge fund — and what might ruin your chances of getting hired.

Specifically, he mentioned three things he never wants to hear someone he’s interviewing say. Check them out below:

“I love the creativity of going long and going short.” According to Chilton, that’s a deal breaker. “That’s a euphemism for ‘I want to make a lot of money by the time I’m 30 so then I can go do something I really love.’ That’s wrong.” Chilton insists, “It’s OK to get involved in something that you love and have a passionate career that maybe doesn’t pay a ton of money or takes longer … Don’t try to make it so quick.” “I played individual sports in college.” Chilton explains that emphasising team sports are actually your best bet in an interview. “We don’t want free agents, we want a team. So in a lot of respects, we don’t love [individual] sport people where it’s all about them. This firm isn’t about just one person; it’s about the whole group.” “I will live and breathe this job.” Chilton insists that when he’s hiring, he evaluates his candidates with a very holistic approach: “When I sit down for an interview, I want to know where [the candidate] came from, I want to know how many siblings they have, and I want to know if they’re still friends with them. I try to get down to the soul of the person, as opposed to just what they can give me on the job.”

For more insight from Chilton, check out the full interview below, and subscribe to OneWire’s interview series on YouTube.

