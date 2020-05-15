Sen. Richard Burr will step down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee while the FBI investigates his stock trades

Getty Images Richard Burr.

North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr will step down as the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee while a series of stock transactions he made earlier this year is investigated, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday.

Burr dumped as much as $US1.72 million in stocks in February, days after reassuring the public that the Trump administration was well prepared to handle the novel coronavirus outbreak. He unloaded his stocks shortly before the market plunged.

His committee was reportedly getting daily briefings on the coronavirus threat around the time he dumped his stock.

The North Carolina lawmaker has denied any wrongdoing, and a representative for his office said he was cooperating with the investigation.

It’s unclear who will take over in Burr’s absence, but the role is likely to fall to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

“Senator Burr contacted me this morning to inform me of his decision to step aside as Chairman of the Intelligence Committee during the pendency of the investigation,” McConnell said in a statement. “We agreed that this decision would be in the best interests of the committee and will be effective at the end of the day tomorrow.”

It’s unclear who will take over in Burr’s absence. Idaho Sen. James Risch is next in line in terms of seniority, but he already chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, so the role is likely to fall to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

An aide to McConnell told Insider that they had “no guidance of announcements” about who would temporarily take over the chairmanship beyond the statement confirming that Burr would step aside. Rubio’s office did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

Asked why he decided to step down on Thursday, Burr told reporters that the investigation was a distraction for the committee and that “the country is too important to have distractions.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported that the FBI had seized a phone belonging to Burr while investigating the stock trades he made earlier this year. He was reportedly served with a search warrant at his home near Washington, DC.

The FBI declined to comment on the reported search warrant and wider investigation into his investment activity.

The senator unloaded up to $US1.72 million in stocks on February 13, days after reassuring the public that the Trump administration was well prepared to handle the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Burr and other members of the powerful Senate Intelligence Committee have access to the federal government’s most classified and sensitive information.

According to Reuters, Burr’s committee was getting daily briefings on the coronavirus threat around the time he dumped his stock.

A source familiar with the matter previously told CNN that the committee did not get a briefing the week Burr sold his stocks.

In a February 7 op-ed article for Fox News, Burr and Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee acknowledged that Americans were “rightfully concerned about the coronavirus” at a time when the number of cases in China was still skyrocketing.

The senators added, however, that “the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats, like the coronavirus, in large part due to the work of the Senate Health Committee, Congress, and the Trump Administration.”

According to Burr’s financial-disclosure form, he started dumping stock on February 13, six days after the op-ed article was published. He made 33 separate transactions, unloading anywhere from $US1,001 to $US100,000 worth of stocks in different companies.

Burr defended his actions the day after ProPublica first reported on the stock sales, saying in a statement: “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time.”

He added: “Understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight, however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”

ProPublica’s report was published hours after NPR reported that it had obtained a recording that featured Burr raising dire concerns about the coronavirus to members of a private Washington club.

“There’s one thing that I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmission than anything that we have seen in recent history. It is probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic,” Burr said in the recording, according to NPR.

“Every company should be cognisant of the fact that you may have to alter your travel,” Burr added. “You may have to look at your employees and judge whether the trip they’re making to Europe is essential or whether it can be done on video conference. Why risk it?”

It was later reported that several other US senators had also dumped stocks right before the markets plummeted.

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia sold off shares on January 24 after a closed-door briefing on the outbreak. Sens. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and Dianne Feinstein of California also unloaded stocks in the weeks after the briefing. All the senators have denied any wrongdoing.

CNN reported in March that the Justice Department was investigating the actions of US lawmakers who sold stocks before the markets plunged.

In a statement to CNN, Alice Fisher, a lawyer for Burr, said he “welcomes a thorough review of the facts in this matter, which will establish that his actions were appropriate.”

Also on Thursday, Feinstein confirmed to NBC News that she voluntarily answered the FBI’s questions about her and her husband’s stock trades and handed over documents pertaining to the matter at their request.

Loeffler’s and Inhofe’s offices said the lawmakers had not been contacted by the FBI. Inhofe and Loeffler said their stock transactions were held by third parties, while Feinstein said that her husband had sold the stocks and that she held “all assets in a blind trust of which I have no control.”

Darren Samuelsohn contributed reporting.

