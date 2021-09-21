Richard Buckley, fashion editor and husband of Tom Ford, dead at 72 ‘after a long illness’

Tom Ford and Richard Buckley attend the 2017 Writers Guild Awards L.A. Ceremony at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 19, 2017 in Beverly Hills. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Fashion journalist and editor Richard Buckley died Sunday night at the age of 72.

Buckley died after a “long illness,” according to a statement from representatives for his husband, Tom Ford.

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles with Tom and their son Jack by his side,” the statement said.

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley,” the statement read, according to People.

Buckley once worked at New York Magazine, Women’s Wear Daily, and Vanity Fair.

Ford and Buckley met at a fashion show in 1986 and married in 2014, spending more than three decades together.

‘To call Richard a dear and beloved friend is a privilege, and to know the huge hole left in your lives fills me with deep, deep sadness,” fashion designer Stella McCartney, who is godmother to Ford and Buckley’s son, said in a statement.

“He was so loved, so respected and so madly and passionately dedicated to you, Tom and Jack, that his life was fully complete,’ she said on Instagram.