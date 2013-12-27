Richard Branson's Top 10 Business Tips Of 2013

As the year winds down, Entrepreneur is revisiting the best business advice entrepreneur Richard Branson had to offer this year.

In a recent post, the site recaps the top 10 columns that the Virgin Group founder wrote in 2013. The topics range from preparing the perfect pitch to knowing when to quit your day job. One that we thought was particularly worth revisiting: the secret to success can sometimes be failure.

In a May column, Branson wrote that how people deal with failure is what sets apart the successful from everyone else. “Failure is one of the secrets to success, since some of the best ideas arise from the ashes of a shuttered business,” he explains.

The strongest entrepreneurs and leaders are ones that have experienced a few failures and have proven their resilience in the face of adversity. “Resilience is one of the hallmarks of an entrepreneur who can stay in business in the long term,” Branson argues.

To see Branson’s nine other top business tips of the year, read the full article on Entrepreneur.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected] Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.