2 Years After It Burned Down, Richard Branson's Necker Island Mansion Is Back And Available For $US60,000 A Night

Richard Branson’s private retreat Necker Island has been under construction for the past two years, ever since lightning caused a major fire that destroyed the island’s main house.
The renovation is finally complete, and the private island is once again available for rent to anyone who can afford the $US60,000 nightly rate.
The remodeled Great House has eight guest bedrooms and a 1,500-square-foot master suite with panoramic views of the Caribbean. There’s even a zip line that carries guests from the house to the beach below.
Branson bought the 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands for $US180,000 after visiting in 1978. He has called it “the best financial move” he ever made.
The entrepreneur spent years turning Necker into a private island paradise for personal use, and to rent to guests.
But tragedy struck in 2011 when Necker's Great House was struck by lightning and burned to the ground (fortunately, no one was injured). Branson vowed to rebuild.
Necker Island can accommodate a total of 30 adults and six children. It can be rented for $US60,000 a night.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.