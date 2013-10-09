2 Years After It Burned Down, Richard Branson's Necker Island Mansion Is Back And Available For $US60,000 A Night

Richard Branson’s private retreat Necker Island has been under construction for the past two years, ever since lightning caused a major fire that destroyed the island’s main house.

The renovation is finally complete, and the private island is once again available for rent to anyone who can afford the $US60,000 nightly rate.

The remodeled Great House has eight guest bedrooms and a 1,500-square-foot master suite with panoramic views of the Caribbean. There’s even a zip line that carries guests from the house to the beach below.

Branson bought the 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands for $US180,000 after visiting in 1978. He has called it “the best financial move” he ever made.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.