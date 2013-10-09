2 Years After It Burned Down, Richard Branson's Necker Island Mansion Is Back And Available For $US60,000 A Night

Richard Branson’s private retreat Necker Island has been under construction for the past two years, ever since lightning caused a major fire that destroyed the island’s main house.
The renovation is finally complete, and the private island is once again available for rent to anyone who can afford the $US60,000 nightly rate.

The remodeled Great House has eight guest bedrooms and a 1,500-square-foot master suite with panoramic views of the Caribbean. There’s even a zip line that carries guests from the house to the beach below.

Branson bought the 74-acre island in the British Virgin Islands for $US180,000 after visiting in 1978. He has called it “the best financial move” he ever made.

74-acre Necker Island is located in the British Virgin Islands, in the Caribbean Sea.

It was uninhabited when Richard Branson bought it more than 30 years ago for $US180,000.

The entrepreneur spent years turning Necker into a private island paradise for personal use, and to rent to guests.

But tragedy struck in 2011 when Necker's Great House was struck by lightning and burned to the ground (fortunately, no one was injured). Branson vowed to rebuild.

Now, after two years, the Great House has been rebuilt. Here's a look at the new structure.

Like the original house, it was inspired by Balinese architecture.

The 1,500-square-foot master suite has a two-person jacuzzi and outdoor bath.

And a private terrace.

There are eight additional bedrooms in the Great House.

In addition to the main home, there are six private 'Bali Houses' on the island.

Necker Island can accommodate a total of 30 adults and six children. It can be rented for $US60,000 a night.

Meals are served in the open-air Great House, with panoramic views of the Caribbean.

There are tons of activities, like tennis.

A gym.

And a tranquil spa.

Guests can even explore in Branson's mini-submarine, the Necker Nymph.

Now explore Necker Island.

