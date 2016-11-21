Richard Branson on his adventurous spirit: My mum would push me out of the car and tell me to make my own way

Richard Branson thanks his mother for his adventurous spirit. She would intentionally push him out of the car and tell him to find his own way to his grandmother’s house. At 93-years-old, she still frequently tags along with Richard on his adventures.

Learn more about Branson in the new film “Don’t Look Down” — a true account of his near-death balloon flying adventures.

