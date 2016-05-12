Richard Branson tells the story behind his famous kitesurfing photos

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson recently broke yet another Guinness World Record by upping the ante after an iconic photo of the mogul kitesurfing with a nude woman went viral.

Branson successfully kitesurfed with three women riding along with him, and Guinness World Records officially acknowledged the achievement as the “world record for most people riding a kitesurf board.”

Branson told us the backstory behind the record-setting feat.

Produced by Graham Flanagan. Additional camera by Justin Gmoser.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.