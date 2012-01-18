Virgin Is Trying To Buy Back The RichardBranson.xxx Domain Name

The new pornography-friendly .xxx domain has caused embarrassment for another prominent public figure, and this time it’s not the Pope.



The BBC reports that representatives of Virgin are trying to reclaim the address RichardBranson.xxx after a cybersquatter seized it for himself.

The .xxx domain went on sale in December amid complaints that companies would have to shell out large sums of money to prevent their brands being associated with adult content. Now, Virgin is seemingly having to do just that, contesting the new domain with the US National Arbitration Forum.

The Register reports that in order for Virgin to reclaim the address it will have to prove that it has the rights to the domain name and that it was registered in bad faith by the squatter. The publication also identifies the squatter as an Australian man by the name of Sean Truman.

There have reportedly been over 200,000 registered .xxx web addresses to date.

