Richard Branson Will Work As A Flight Attendant After Losing A Bet

After he lost a bet in 2010, famed entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson looks set to do a shift as a hostie, full kit and all.

Branson will be flying dressed as a female flight attendant on Air Asia X’s first flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur, News Limited reports.

This is after he lost a bet with rival airline boss Tony Fernandes — who owns Air Asia X — over who’s Lotus Racing team finished highest in the 2010 racing championship.

Both teams finished one zero points, but Fernandes’ team technically won by securing better race finishing positions.

“The day of reckoning for Sir Richard has finally arrived,” Mr Fernandes said, according to News Limited.

“As an AirAsia X flight attendant, he has to comply with our grooming standards and that includes shaving his legs, donning high heels, putting on some makeup and slipping into the AirAsia’s famous red uniform.

“He will be committed to carry out the responsibilities of a flight attendant, including offering coffee, tea and other food and beverages to guests on the special 6-hour Perth to Kuala Lumpur flight,” Fernandes said.

Tickets will be $400 one way, with $100 going to charity.

