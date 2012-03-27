Richard Branson Wants In On James Cameron's Dive To Ocean's Deepest Point

James Cameron gets a handshake from ocean explorer and U.S. Navy Capt. Don Walsh, right, just before the hatch on the DEEPSEA CHALLENGER submersible is closed and the voyage to the deepest part of the ocean begins.

Photo: AP

Oscar-winning director James Cameron has hit bottom. Of the Pacific ocean, that is.Last week, we told you Cameron, 57, was planning to dive to the deepest part of the ocean in a “vertical torpedo” underwater vessel that he created in secret.



Cameron completed the first solo trip to the the deepest part of the

The submersible carrying Cameron is hoisted into the Pacific Ocean.

Photo: AP

Mariana Trench in the western Pacific Ocean, known as Challenger Deep Spot, on Sunday.And now Virgin founder Richard Branson wants in on the action with his own sub.

Cameron descended for two hours and 36 minutes and reached the spot at 5:52 p.m. EST CNN reports. The director of “Titanic” and “Avatar” then spent two hours collecting research samples before his 70-minute ascent.

Cameron, whose 1997 film “Titanic” will be re-released in Imax April 4, filmed the entire dive (in 3D, obviously) for a National Geographic special that will also be released in Imax theatres.

Cameron tweeted his excitement throughout the journey:

Photo: Twitter

Then Virgin Galactic founder and space travel fanatic Richard Branson took to Twitter to congratulate Cameron on his dive—and to announce plans for his Virgin Oceanic voyage to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean later this year.

Read his blog post detailing the voyage here and view his tweets below.

Now read how James Cameron secretly spent seven years building a “vertical torpedo” in Australia >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.