aeroplanes, SPACESHIPS AND SUBMARINES: The Ridiculous, Sexy Life Of Richard Branson

Dylan Love
Billionaire bad boy Richard Branson has thrown his hat into the ocean exploration ring with the recent launch of Virgin Oceanic. This of course comes after his success with Virgin Galactic and Virgin Airlines.

These are only his business ventures – what does he do in his free time? We took a look into the opulent life of this incredible entrepreneur.

On top of his submarine at the Virgin Oceanic launch.

A closer look at the Virgin sub.

Hanging out at the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Learning to blow the vuvuzela for the World Cup.

When Virgin launched a bridal shop, Branson appeared in drag.

Branson attempted to kiteboard across the English Channel for his 60th birthday, but weather conditions prevented him from finishing.

He also flew around the world in eight days. Just for fun.

Branson was the first person to fly a hot air balloon across the Atlantic.

Celebrating 10 years of flying to Las Vegas with burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

In 2010, he ran the London Marathon in 5 hours, 2 minutes.

How about some wisdom from Branson himself?

