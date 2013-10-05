Richard Branson Explains How Involved He Really Is In The Day-To-Day Operations At Virgin

Richard Branson is one of the most public leaders in business, promoting various product launches and projects of any of the 300 companies under the Virgin Group he founded.

But how involved is he really in the day-to-day decision making in any of these businesses?

Watch below Branson explain whether he still actively leads Virgin, or whether he is just the face of the brand, and what details he likes to obsess over.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Justin Gmoser; Additional camera by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.