Richard Branson: My Planes Are "Simply Bad arse"

Virgin founder Richard Branson just tweeted a picture of one of his space planes, SpaceShipTwo, and one of his regular planes, from Virgin Galactic and Virgin America respectively, flying alongside each other.



What got us was the caption: “this is…how shall I put it…simply bad arse.”

Indeed.

Photo: Twitter

