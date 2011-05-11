A Look Inside The MASSIVELY AWESOME Life Of Richard Branson

Sir Richard Branson‘s life is better than yours. That’s just a fact. (Topless models, duh.)



But we had no idea just how much better it was until we watched Bloomberg TV’s 30-minute Game Changers show on Tuesday night.

Nor did we realise he was quite such a business badass, adopting the big risk, big reward attitude.

The man created an empire — and his net worth of $4 billion — from nothing, starting at the age of 13.

He’s hung with the Rolling Stones, ballooned (unsuccessfully) across both oceans, and plans to take a submarine to the bottom of the ocean.

Not bad for a kid who was so severely dyslectic he could barely read by the age of eight.

Branson was a daredevil from the beginning. 'We used to play dare, sitting on either side of the white line, and it was the last one to move when the car came down the street. Richard always won,' childhood friend Nik Powell said. The origins of Virgin Records In 1970, Branson started a discount mail order record business in hopes of raising money for his national student magazine called Student. 'Somebody suggested Slipped Disc records, the old vinyl disc which kept on slipping, and somebody else laughed, you know, why not Virgin, we're all virgins? Hysterical laughter all around. And I suddenly thought, I am a virgin at business, and I might be a virgin at other things as well, and you know, why not Virgin?' Branson was arrested for tax evasion five months after opening his first record store. 'He thought that part of life was to avoid paying tax,' a friend said. Branson was fined $150,000 and started a recording studio and a new record label to help raise cash to pay the fine. Virgin Records made Branson a millionaire by the time he was 23. He doubled down again, scaring co-founder Powell who he bought out. Branson's bet paid off. He owned an island in the British Virgin Islands by 1984 and was living like the rock stars his company managed, a group that included the Sex Pistols, Human League, Culture Club, and the Rolling Stones. Branson launched Virgin with a single used 747 that he leased from Boeing. 'When the door to the aeroplane opened at Newark, it was kind of like a champagne bottle coming out the door. To this day, I think it was still a record for the number of champagne bottles drunk on a flight,' one of his associates said of the first flight. 'Let me tell you, it was Bacchanalian orgy. I mean, it was wild. There was drinking. There were topless models on the plane. It was having a party and Richard led from the front,' former travel editor of the Daily and Sunday Telegraph Graham Boynton said. To promote Virgin, Branson and Per Lindstrand attempted to balloon over the Atlantic Ocean. 'My fellow balloonists, the more experienced balloonists, jumped out and I was left on my own. The balloon spiraled up to 10, 15,000 feet,' Branson said. Lindstrand: 'I'm in the water. Richard's in the balloon and he doesn't know how it works. That was the scariest moment of my life.' They were both rescued, although Lindstrand treaded water for two hours. A few years later, in another attempt to save Virgin Atlantic, Branson tried to fly over the Pacific Ocean in a balloon. They lost two fuel tanks, and needed the wind to push them at 180 mph to survive. It did not look good, until... 'I'm not a religious person but it was if somebody up there had just taken that balloon and was pushing it through the Jet stream... We missed what we were aiming for by three and a half thousand miles and landed in the Arctic in a snowstorm, but we couldn't have been happier.' Selling Virgin Records was hard, but it had to be done to save the airline. Branson on his critics Branson on getting into space 'I think we're within about 18 months from going up into space and starting a whole new era of commercial spaceship travel.' Graham Boynton on Branson's charity work 'I don't think Richard's any different actually to the other very, very wealthy businessmen who've got armies of accountants and lawyers telling them where to put their money, where to hide their money. Is he the people's entrepreneur? Only up to a point.' Branson on his future 'Most of my time will be spent setting up not-for-profit enterprises... but at the same time, we still will have wonderful adventures.' It is not about the money (but having it is nice). 'I've never been interested in making money... I've just been interested in creating things that I've been proud of. And have a lot of fun creating things.' Branson's life is like a television show. Now see why everyone wants to be on The Good Wife.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.