US

Richard Branson: There Will Be No Double Dip Recession

Gregory White

CNBC spoke to Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, about the state of the global economy and his new bank in Australia, Virgin Money.

  • 0:25 I don’t think there will be a double dip recession and the world is getting back on its feet.
  • 1:10 Big banks in Australia, because they have no competition, are taking consumers for a ride. We intend to “shake it up.”
  • 2:30 No plan to sell stake in Virgin Blue, the Australian airline.
  • 3:30 In the long term, see Virgin Money expanding to other Asian economies.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.