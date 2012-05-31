RICHARD BRANSON: The Suit And Tie Has No Place In Today's Business World

Photo: Wildaid

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson has a beef with ties.Ties don’t serve any practical purpose and office workers have been complaining about how uncomfortable they are for generations, but that’s not all that’s wrong with them.



Branson explained the heart of the problem in a column at Entrepreneur:

“Suits and ties in an office are just another type of uniform, but in an arena where uniforms no longer serve any useful purpose.

At one time they probably showed that the wearer was, at the very least, able to purchase and maintain a fairly expensive piece of fabric.

Now, however, in an individualized, interconnected culture, your achievements speak for themselves.

The suit and tie is an anachronism.”

There’s little hope those who work in big corporate bureaucracies with strict dress codes. But who knows, with powerful tie-less CEOs like Branson, Mark Zuckerberg and Mark Cuban standing their ground (in all but the most formal of situations), perhaps one day there will be a shift in the corporate dress code status quo.

