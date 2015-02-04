Richard Branson, Suze Orman, and 6 other successful people share the best career advice they ever received

'I've built a successful career around giving advice,' writes Orman, a TV host and personal finance guru. 'And that very success has often made me a target of criticism. Not helpful, constructive criticism, but nasty feedback entirely disconnected from facts.'

She says when she first encountered the blowback, she was angry and perplexed. But then she learned to be an elephant.

'A wise teacher from India shared this insight: The elephant keeps walking as the dogs keep barking,' she says. 'The sad fact is that we all have to navigate our way around the dogs in our career: external critics, competitors, horrible bosses, or colleagues who undermine. Based on my experience, I would advise you to prepare for the yapping to increase along with your success.'

She says it's important to remember that although you can't tame the barking dogs, you do have the ability to tune them out.

'While the world would definitely be a better place without vindictive and misinformed dogs, I have learned to make peace with their existence. And used it to my advantage,' she writes. Being an elephant has made Orman stronger and more resolute, and has helped her become more compassionate.

'It delights me to turn the dogs' vitriol into my virtue.'

