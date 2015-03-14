Richard Branson shares his 10 favourite quotes about embracing change

Richard Branson recently published his 10 favourite quotes on why we should all embrace change.

He wrote in a post published on Virgin.com: “Every success story is a tale of constant adaption, revision and change. A company that stands still will soon be forgotten. Trying to provoke positive change is a principle we’ve embedded across the Virgin family for more than four decades.”

Here are his picks:

10. “You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.” — Buckminster Fuller

9. “Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself.” — Leo Tolstoy

8. “A year from now you will wish you had started today.” — Karen Lamb

7. “By changing nothing, nothing changes.” — Tony Robbins

6. “It may be hard for an egg to turn into a bird: it would be a jolly sight harder for it to learn to fly while remaining an egg. We are like eggs at present. And you cannot go on indefinitely being just an ordinary, decent egg. We must be hatched or go bad.” — C. S. Lewis

5. “Change before you have to.” — Jack Welch

4. “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

3. “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” — Albert Einstein

2. “Never believe that a few caring people can’t change the world. For, indeed, that’s all who ever have.” — Margaret Mead

1. “It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change.” — Charles Darwin

NOW WATCH: Richard Branson Describes The Early Moment That Changed His Career Forever



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.