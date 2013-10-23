Richard Branson Isn't Afraid To Seek Advice, Even From His Mother

When Richard Branson was starting Virgin Group, he turned to two people: Sir Freddie Laker, the founder of Laker Airways, and his mother.

Seeking advice and listening to it was an essential part of Branson’s success, and remains crucial for entrepreneurs and business owners, Branson writes in a recent post for Entrepreneur. But, he adds, it can be hard to find the right person to answer your questions.

“When you’re trying to solve problems that come up, you need to find the right people to give you advice,” he explains. “You may not even know who to ask.”

You might need advice on accounting, marketing, legal issues, or something else entirely. To get it, you’ll more often than not have to reach out to an expert. And that means that you have to cultivate a group of people you can consult on a wide range of problems.

“There is no quick and easy solution, except to start reaching out,” Branson says. “As you work, look for answers wherever you can, continually building your network: your team members, business acquaintances, online forums — you can also ask me!”

