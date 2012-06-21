INSTANT MBA: Richard Branson: 'Building A Business Is Like Painting A Picture'

Photo: www.hulu.com

Today’s advice comes from Richard Branson, CEO of Virgin Group, via his interview with Entrepreneur: “There is no point in going into a business unless you can make a radical difference in other people’s lives. To me, it’s like painting a picture: You have to get all the little nuances right to create the perfect picture, or the perfect company.”



Artists have a way with the canvas: They find the inspiration, envision the picture before they put the brush to the canvas, prepare the tools, and finally get to work.

They take their time with each brush stroke, ensuring that the end result is as close to perfection as possible. According to Branson, entrepreneurs should approach business with the same delicacy.

“So I’ll throw all the paint up and get all the best people in. By the time it sticks on the canvas, we’ll try to start getting some order into it. Every little single detail has to be right.”

