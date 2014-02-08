Richard Branson Rode The 'Vomit Comet' To Prepare For His Trip To Space [PHOTOS]

Richard Branson is getting ready to visit suborbital space later this year on the first commercial flight of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo.

To prepare, Branson took a trip on the ZERO-G Experience, better known as the “Vomit Comet.” The specially modified Boeing 727 flies up to 34,000 feet then plunges down at a 30-degree angle, eliminating gravity in the cabin. (For $US4,950, you get a dozen cycles.)

Branson booked a vomit comet ride for himself, his son Sam, and his daughter-in-law Bellie, who will be on the first commercial flight with him. Peter Diamandis, owner of the ZERO-G plane and founder of the XPRIZE competition, came along as well.

On his blog, Branson wrote: “As you get more confident, you can do loops, float around and have the kind of fun that causes the priceless looks on our faces in the photos!”

From the photos, it looks like Branson and company were doing more goofing off than serious training, but maybe that’s the better way to sell tickets for space tourism.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.