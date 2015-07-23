Richard Branson hates public speaking --  here's how he gets over it

In his book “The Virgin Way,” Richard Branson reveals that he loathes speaking in public. This is quite surprising given that the Virgin Group founder is one of the most active business people, doing countless public and media appearances.

Here’s how he got over his fear of delivering speeches and his tips on a making a great speech.

Edited by Justin Gmoser. Produced by Graham Flanagan.

