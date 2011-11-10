For $250,000, You Can Spend Two Weeks Living Like Richard Branson

Photo: Giving away plane tickets is hardly Virgin founder Richard Branson’s wildest stunt.

We did a double-take when we saw this offer from Gilt City today: a two-week, whirlwind tour of Sir Richard Branson‘s retreats on Necker Island and in Morocco and South Africa.The price tag? A cool quarter of a million dollars.



For that sum, you and a date will get a full week at Necker Island, three nights at Ulusaba Private Game Reserve, and three nights at Kasbah Tamadot, at the base of Morocco’s Atlas Mountains.

A portion of the proceeds of the trip will go to the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship, a non-profit foundation of the Virgin Group.

Book the trips separately, or as one whirlwind adventure. You’ll have to pay for the flights yourself.

The only downside of this deal (aside from the huge cost?) No guarantee that Branson will accompany you on any of your wild adventures.

Click here to tour Necker Island >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.