Richard Branson Tells The Story Behind That Kitesurfing Photo

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Richard Branson is famous for his publicity stunts to promote the launch of a business or a project. He has scaled buildings, flown over the ocean with a hot air balloon, and dressed in drag, among other unusual activities. But a famous collection of photos by photographer Stephane Gautronneau showing the billionaire kitesurfing with a naked model (Denni Parkinson) on his back in 2009 was not a part of a media campaign. Watch Branson recount how the photoshoot came about, and what his wife did upon seeing it. Produced by Justin Gmoser; Additional camera by Daniel Goodman. Originally published in October 2013.

