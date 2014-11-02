Here's Richard Branson's Vision For The Future Of Virgin Galactic

One pilot died Friday after Virgin’s SpaceShipTwo crashed in the Mojave desert following what the company called “an in-flight anomaly.” On Saturday Virgin Group founder Richard Branson told reporters: “We would love to finish what we started some years ago.”

In September, Branson spoke to our own Henry Blodget on a range of issues, including his friendly rivalry with Elon Musk about their competing visions for space. Branson also discussed the future of Virgin Galactic.

Produced by Justin Gmoser

