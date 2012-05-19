Richard Branson On The Biggest Challenge Facing The World Today

Photo: Stephen Chernin / Getty Images

Even billionaire Richard Branson, ever the conspicuous spender, knows that the ocean’s destruction is one massive problem facing humankind. Here’s what the English business magnate wrote on his blog today:



Protecting the oceans is one of the most important challenges facing the world today.

One prominent example of this is the problem of cod fishing off Newfoundland. In the past, you used to be able to almost walk on water there because every step would be solid cod. Sadly, hardly any cod are left due to overfishing.

Without regulation, the cod supplies have not been replenished, and it looks like they will never recover.

Branson, who is also an advocate of saving tigers in India and finding ways to tackle the world’s energy crisis, is part of an organisation called OceanElders that looks for new ways to protect marine life.

He used the personal forum to congratulate entrepreneur Dan Watson from SafetyNet Technologies, who developed special nets that allow smaller fish to escape.

