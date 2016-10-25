Richard Branson: Donald Trump told me he wanted to spend the 'rest of his life' getting revenge

Photo: Getty Images

Billionaire and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson published a blog post on Friday recalling his first interaction with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, in which he reportedly vowed to spend the rest of his life seeking revenge on five people who had refused to help him.

Branson said their encounter had taken place years ago, after Trump had invited him to a one-on-one lunch in his Manhattan appartment.

“Even before the starters arrived he began telling me about how he had asked a number of people for help after his latest bankruptcy and how five of them were unwilling to help,” Branson wrote.

“He told me he was going to spend the rest of his life destroying these five people.”

Branson then compared the interaction to one with Hillary Clinton, in which the two discussed issues such as women’s rights and education reform.

“As she understands well, the President of the United States needs to understand and be engaged with wider world issues, rather than be consumed by petty personal quarrels,” Branson wrote.

Branson previously wrote a post declaring Trump “irrational,” “aggressive,” and “unfit for office.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.