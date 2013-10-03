Richard Branson Reveals The Business Mogul With A Moral Compass He Admires The Most

One of Sir Richard Branson‘s recent project is The B-Team, a non-profit collective of wealthy entrepreneurs advocating for a socially responsible capitalism.

The organisation is run by Derek Handley, the co-founder of mobile marketing company The Hyperfactory, and the author of the business strategy book ‘Heart To Start.’

We recently interviewed Branson and Handley about the mission of The B-Team, and about their business role models who lead their companies with a moral compass. Watch below.

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Produced by Justin Gmoser; Additional camera by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.