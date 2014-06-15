Sushi Lunch Is Served In The Pool On Richard Branson's Island

In addition to the beautiful views, the luxury accommodations and the tasty cocktails, guests of Sir Richard Branson's extremely upscale, private island can enjoy, there is perhaps one aspect of the experience that tops it all -- the food. On a visit to Necker Island, we were treated to many delicious meals by the Michelin-trained culinary staff, but there was one that was especially impressive -- the Necker Island sushi lunch. We spoke to Head Chef Gareth Zachary about how it all comes together. Produced by Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti. Originally pubslished in October 2012. Music: "Quand je serai grand" by By Löhstana David Disclosure: We were flown out to Necker Island, BVI by Virgin Limited Edition, which covered our travel and lodging expenses.
