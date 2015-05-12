Take a look at what Richard Branson is building on his other private island

Richard Branson’s 74-acre Necker Island is well-known for being a paradise where celebrities and entrepreneurs can escape to party and unwind far from the public eye.

But it’s somewhat less known that the billionaire founder of the Virgin Group also owns a second Caribbean retreat, Moskito Island, about a mile away from Necker.

Branson bought Moskito Island in 2007 for a reported purchase price of $US10 million.

The island is currently home to a population of ring-tailed lemurs that Branson imported from zoos in Canada, South Africa, and Sweden. Branson has also moved a number of Necker’s endangered iguanas over to Moskito.

The Virgin Group is in the early stages of developing the island. The construction team has finished installing basic infrastructure — electricity, plumbing, etc. — and a three-villa compound for the Branson family, which a Virgin spokesperson referred to as the “Headland Estate.”

The island also has nine private lots, all of which will be developed into villas. All nine of the lots have been sold to unnamed buyers, and construction on the first villa will begin this year, the Virgin spokesperson said.

Facilities include a pool area and a clubhouse filled with teak decorations. According to Forbes, there will eventually be large tennis courts with a two-story viewing pavilion.

The pool area fronts the beach.

And there’s plenty of lush greenery all around.

The island hasn’t officially opened for business yet, but it looks like some lucky travellers have gotten a sneak peek.

