Richard Branson Jumps The Gun On April Fools' Day

That’s the only explanation we have for Richard Branson’s deadpan blog post about a time machine.



Via @richard branson:

We’ve had a slightly frightening breakthrough with a time machine. I’ve found that we can now go backwards in time but not forwards. Fortunately we can get back to the present.

This could be one of the greatest breakthroughs Virgin have ever worked on. Even more exciting than Virgin Galactic or Virgin Oceanic.

As you can see from the photos, I went back to 1972. How far backwards would you like to time travel? Where would you like to go?

Photo: www.virgin.com

