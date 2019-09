Richard Branson appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s show last night. Watch as Branson talks about what it was like when his house on Necker Island caught fire and reveals that he named one of his aeroplanes after Fallon:



In the next segment they discuss Branson’s new submarine (Fallon gets a little overexcited).



